In mid-2026, BMW is gearing up for a significant facelift of the G70 7 Series, with the possibility of a major design overhaul for both the G70 7 Series and i7 models, aimed at addressing some of the criticisms from the vocal BMW community. While specific details remain elusive at this stage, rumors are swirling that the front-end appearance may undergo substantial alterations. It’s also uncertain whether this pertains primarily to the kidney grille area or involves a redesign of the front fascia’s overall shapes. That was actually one of the main criticism at the front: too many shapes with aggressive and overlapping lines that changed the character and look of the luxury limousine.

Controversial Front-End

It’s also no secret that the latest BMW 7 Series has faced mixed reviews for its exterior design, despite compensating with a refined and enjoyable driving experience, top-tier interior design, and technological enhancements. In many respects, the BMW 7 Series and i7 have closed the gap with their primary rival, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which often sets the bar in this segment.

An interesting tidbit about the exterior design: the initial concept for the G70 project was crafted by the former BMW Head of Design, Jozef Kaban, during his brief tenure as BMW’s design chief. After his departure to Rolls-Royce and subsequently to the VW Group, his role was assumed by the current BMW Design Chief, Domagoj Dukec.

Speculation suggests that under his tenure, there may not have been sufficient time to alter the exterior design before production. It also remains unclear if BMW had such intentions. However, the upcoming facelift provides an opportunity for the current design chief to put his stamp on the vehicle.

For now, BMW reports that the launch of the new 7 Series and i7 has been successful, despite initial design criticisms. If the facelift for the G70 7 Series indeed softens the boldness of the front-end, this generation of the 7 Series could potentially become the brand’s best-selling one in its history. More details are expected to emerge as the first prototypes are likely to hit the road in late 2024 or early 2025.