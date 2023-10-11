Unlike BMW Deutschland, the luxury brand’s US branch doesn’t have the 2024 X2 configurator up and running just yet. However, it does have the next best thing as you can access a 360-degree visualizer and discover preliminary pricing details. Math starts at $42,000 for the xDrive28i, which makes it a hefty $5,400 more expensive than the cheapest 2023 X2.

However, it’s not an apples-to-apples type of comparison because the 2023 also offered a lesser X2 sDrive28i ($36,600), which has been dropped for the 2024 model year. Going forward, the xDrive28i will be the base model and its starting price is $3,400 higher than the 2023 X2 xDrive28i it replaces. You get a lot more crossover for the money since this second-generation model (U10) is way bigger than its predecessor (F39).

Upgrade to the X2 M35i and you’ll be paying $51,400 for the M Performance version. BMW didn’t have a 2023 X2 M35i but the 2022MY retailed from $46,450. Consequently, the new sporty X2 commands a steep $4,950 premium over its predecessor. On top of that, you’ll have to pay an extra $995 for the mandatory destination and handling fees.

While the United States only gets the xDrive28i and M35i, Europeans are spoiled for choice since BMW will happily sell them a diesel sDrive18d and a fully electric iX2 xDrive30. There will be another diesel and electric arriving in the summer of 2024. Seeing the glass half full, Americans can take comfort from knowing their M35i has 312 hp whereas Europeans have to settle for 296 hp. This 16-hp gap is also applicable to the X1 M35i depending on region.

The second-generation BMW X2 will be launched globally, including the United States, in March 2024.

Source: BMW USA