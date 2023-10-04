Today, we have some exciting news for all the BMW E46 M3 enthusiasts out there: Vorsteiner is bringing back their V-CSL Carbon Fiber Program. After a long hiatus, Vorsteiner will bring back one of their most iconic and popular programs, the V-CSL Carbon Fiber Program for the BMW E46 M3. This program was inspired by the legendary BMW E46 CSL, a lightweight and high-performance version of the M3 that was produced in limited numbers in 2003 and 2004. The CSL (which stands for Coupe Sport Lightweight) was and is a masterpiece of engineering, and an icon in the BMW world.

103 units only

To honor the amazing E46 M3 and to celebrate Vorsteiner’s 20th anniversary as a company, they will bring back the V-CSL Carbon Fiber Program in a limited production run of 103 units, matching the horsepower per liter ratio of the CSL. This means that only 103 lucky customers will be able to get their hands on these exclusive and high-quality carbon fiber components for their E46 M3.

The V-CSL Carbon Fiber Program consists of four components that enhance the aerodynamics, performance and aesthetics of the E46 M3. These are:

V-CSL Aero Front Bumper Carbon Fiber PP 1X1 Glossy – $2,495

V-CSL E46 M3 Bumper Splitters Carbon Fiber PP 1X1 Glossy (Replacement) – $695

V-CSL Aero Bootlid Carbon Fiber PP 1X1 Glossy – Coupe Only – $ 2,395

V-CSL Aero Rear Diffuser Carbon Fiber PP 1X1 Glossy – $ 1,495

V-CSL Center Console Carbon Fiber PP 1X1 Glossy – $995

All these components are crafted using Vorsteiner’s 1X1 Weaved Pre-Preg Autoclaved Carbon Fiber and produced at their California facility. The company says that this ensures that they have the highest quality, durability and fitment possible. They also have a glossy finish that showcases the beauty and texture of the carbon fiber.

What also sets the E46 M3 apart from other M3 models is the exceptional balance of power, agility, and driver engagement. It featured a sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, and a limited-slip differential, all contributing to its superb handling characteristics. And now, you can make it even more visually appealing.

If you are interested in getting one of these rare and exclusive V-CSL Carbon Fiber components for your E46 M3, this might be a unique opportunity. You can learn more about these parts at www.vorsteiner.com.