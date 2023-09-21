BMW Motorrad has issued a stop-sale order affecting all new internal-combustion motorcycles and some used models in North America. While the specific details surrounding this decision remain somewhat unclear, it appears that the company has identified an issue with the evaporative system within its engines.

We reached out to BMW Motorrad USA and the following statement was issued: “BMW of North America is dedicated to providing vehicles to our customers that meet their expectations. To ensure that our vehicles are of the highest industry standards, BMW performs ongoing testing and evaluation. Following a recent quality analysis, BMW is pursuing measures to further evaluate the material used in a component of its motorcycle evaporative system, which may not have been produced to material specifications.

As a result, BMW of North America is issuing a temporary, voluntary stop sale for all new and pre-owned BMW motorcycle models in dealer inventory, except for the CE 04. This temporary stop sale is not safety related and BMW owners may continue to ride their motorcycles as normal.”

Multiple BMW Motorrad dealers in the United States have reported a stop-sale notice dated September 19, 2023, impacting all new and pre-owned BMW motorcycle models in their inventory, with the exception of the CE 04 electric scooter. The notice explicitly states that this matter is unrelated to safety and that vehicles previously sold are not subject to the stop-sale order.

To provide context, the evaporative system mentioned in the statement is responsible for capturing fuel vapors and redirecting them back into the engine for combustion. This system, commonly referred to as the evaporative emissions control system (EVAP), consists of a small charcoal canister connected to the fuel tank and the engine through a network of lines.