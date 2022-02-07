BMW of North America announces pricing and electric range for the new 2022 BMW CE 04 electric scooter. The pricing starts at $11,795 and that will get you 80 miles of electric range. The expected market launch is scheduled for Q1 2022. BMW CE 04 recently made its North American debut in Los Angeles Auto Show, where BMW Motorrad of North America’s Vice President Trudy Hardy said “I think what’s interesting about having a scooter in this category is I think it will start to solve some transportation challenges.” Furthermore, Hardy believes that the little EV scooter will be an approachable alternative to urban mobility for many new customers.

The new BMW CE 04 has a battery cell capacity of 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh) delivering 42 horsepower at 4,900 rpm and 44 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm. Torque is transmitted via a single-stage primary gearbox and from there via the secondary drive with maintenance-free toothed belt to the rear wheel. The top speed is capped at 75 mph.

Due to its small battery pack, the BMW CE 04 is quick to charge. Even from a standard home charger, it can go from flat-to-full in 4 hours and 20 minutes. However, with a 6.9 kW wallbox charger, it can do the same in just an hour and 40 minutes. For just a 20-80 percent charge with a 6.9 kW charger, you’ll be done in just 45 minutes. BMW also learned quite a bit about electric traction and stability control with the i3, knowledge that’s now been applied to the CE 04. DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) is an optional extra but is probably worth it for frequent riders.

There are three driving modes as standard; ECO, Rain, and Road. They change throttle response and dynamics accordingly, to give the rider choices for how the scooter operates. A Dynamic mode is also available as an ex works option, which allows the BMW CE 04 to accelerate a bit faster. In terms of creature comforts, riders will benefit from a 10.25″ TFT full color display with navigation. It also gets full LED exterior lighting, including both high and low headlight beams and taillights.

Here is a new photo gallery of the BMW CE 04: