Following a sneak preview from last week, David Brown Automotive has taken the wraps off the eMastered. The company’s first electric conversion is based on the classic Mini and comes at a no-so-mini asking price of £125,000 before options. At current exchange rates, that’s approximately $154,600 or €144,500. Mind you, the asking price does not include VAT and any options the customer might want to add. Those willing to pay that kind of money for the electric city car must initially fork out £1,000 to reserve a build slot.

You are looking at one of the lightest EVs in the world as the eMastered tips the scales at just 640 kilograms (1,410 pounds). Power is provided by a Zonic 70 developing 97 hp (72 kW) and 175 Nm (129 lb-ft) of instantly available torque. That might not sound like much by 2023 standards, but given the impressively low curb weight, the stylish electric city car hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in only eight and a half seconds. With sports mode activated, it tops out at 92 mph (148 km/h).

The electric motor gets its necessary energy from a small battery pack with a capacity of just 18.8 kWh. The Mini eMastered has received a WLTP rating of 110 miles (177 km/h) of range, which should be enough for daily driving within city limits. Once the battery is depleted, it can be replenished at up to 6.6 kW AC through the charging port where the gasoline fuel cap used to be. Since it’s so small, the battery can be fully charged in three hours.

As with the gasoline-fueled models pampered by David Brown Automotive, the new eMastered is based on a donor body and is modernized leaving no stone unturned. It gets an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, not to mention a wide array of personalization options both inside and out.

It remains to be seen how many people will pay the exorbitant sum for an old Mini with electric power considering £125,000 buys you nearly any modern EV on sale today. On the other hand, there might be a niche of people with a soft spot for the classic Mini from before the BMW era looking for a zero-emission recreation.

Source: David Brown Automotive