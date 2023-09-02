BMW is eager to preview its next wave of electric cars which will begin to arrive in 2025 with a sedan and SUV in the 3 Series segment. The Vision Neue Klasse is going to make its public debut next week at the IAA Munich show in Germany but the wraps are coming off today during a dedicated event livestreamed on YouTube.

Although BMW doesn’t usually hype up a debut, there have been plenty of teasers on social media channels. It goes to show the importance of Vision Neue Klasse, which will not only pave the way for the company’s first dedicated EV platform but also a fresh design language. We’ve caught glimpses of how tomorrow’s BMWs will look with the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee, but the VNK will provide a closer-to-production look of an electric sedan riding on a bespoke architecture.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the concept, although a key aspect has already been announced – round battery cells. These will provide tremendous benefits in terms of range and charging speed, along with much lower production costs and a reduced carbon footprint. Since it’s an architecture developed specifically for EVs, the proportions will change in the sense we’re expecting shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase, plus a completely flat floor.

The new concept should be a more toned-down Dee and an accurate indicator of the i3 Sedan or whatever name BMW will use for the production version. The road-going car is not due for another two years, so the VNK is likely to have more than a few concept traits that won’t make it to production. Company officials have said the new platform will help the Munich-based automaker become a “different brand” while “changing the heart of BMW.”

These statements suggest a major transformation is being planned, and it all starts today with the Vision Neue Klasse.

