With the latest C-Class, Mercedes did the unthinkable and put a four-cylinder engine inside the AMG C43. Not only that, but it also made it heavier even though the bigger 3.0-liter V6 is gone. With 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters), the output figures look promising, but how do they translate to real-life performance?

The good folks over at Throttle House decided to find out by pitting the new AMG C43 against the BMW M340i and Audi S5 Sportback. To even the odds, they picked the xDrive version of Bavaria’s M Performance sedan while the other two come exclusively with AWD in the form of 4Matic and Quattro, respectively. It should be noted that in Canada where the popular YouTube channel is based, BMW only sells the M340i with xDrive whereas in the US you can stick to RWD.

Of the three cars Throttle House had, the AMG C43 was the heaviest, at 4,092 lbs (1,856 kg), followed by the M340i at 3,951 lbs (1,792 kg) and the S5 Sportback closely behind at 3,924 lbs (1,780 kg). The C43 was also the most potent as the BMW had 382 hp whereas the Audi had to make do with 349 hp. Much like the newcomer, the M Performance 3er and the S5 had 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.

Proving once again the B58 is a force to be reckoned with, the not-quite-M 3 Series was quicker than its two main rivals. It beat the AMG C43 and S5 Sportback in the drag race without breaking a sweat. The subsequent rolling race was more exciting as the three cars were closer in performance, but it was ultimately another win for the BMW.

The M340i still has a few good years left with the six-cylinder engine as the G20 is expected to remain in production until early 2027. It’s not known what will happen after that, so you might want to get the 3.0-liter engine while you can. In Europe, BMW also sells a M340d with a torquetastic diesel engine. Better yet, both M Performance models can be had as a wagon.

Source: Throttle House / YouTube