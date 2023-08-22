In 2016, Slovenian performance exhaust manufacturer Akrapovič launched an impressive suite of products tailored for the first-ever BMW M2. The centerpiece of their aftermarket package was the Akrapovič Evolution Line (Titanium) exhaust system. This ECE-approved system was designed to optimize the potential of the S55 six-cylinder engine, resulting in increased power throughout the rev range. The company is in the final stages now of launching a new exhaust for the G87 BMW M2. But before the new exhaust arrives, here is a look back at the previous generation.

Better Sound, Additional Power

Engineered by Akrapovič, the exhaust system for the F87 M2 boasted a twin-tube configuration from the downpipe to the muffler, distinct from the car’s original single-tube design. This precisely shaped layout optimized gas flow, resulting in a notable performance boost, with a gain of 6.8 kW (9.3 HP) at 6,150 rpm and 8.8 Nm / 6.5 lb-ft at 4,300 rpm.

The exhaust’s sound signature was also fine-tuned by Akrapovič technicians, delivering a higher-pitched external tone for a racing-inspired experience in higher RPMs. The Evolution Line offered a clear distinction between open and closed valve settings. By integrating two valves in the closed position, the exhaust remains refined for everyday driving at low RPMs while still showcasing its full potential at higher revs.

Of course, for those seeking further performance enhancements, Akrapovič also offered a high-quality stainless steel downpipe with a sporty catalytic converter providing 9.6 kW (13.1 HP) at 6,200 rpm and 21.7 Nm / 16 lb-ft at 4,300 rpm, without requiring ECU remapping. A track-focused stainless-steel downpipe without a catalytic converter was also available for maximum sound optimization and performance increase, though it needed an ECU remap when installed with the Evolution Line.

Lightweight Construction

Naturally, lightweight played an important role in the engineering of this exhaust. Double carbon-fiber tailpipes added a distinctive look to the rear of the BMW M2, while certainly weighing lower than the stock pipes. The visuals of the F87 M2 were also improved by carbon fiber mirror caps and diffuser.

We certainly expect the same level of engineering and attention to details to go into the new exhaust and aero package for the G87 BMW M2 and we look forward to learning more in the weeks to come.