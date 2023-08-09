The BMW X3 M debuted just a few short years ago, the first model in the lineup to receive the newest generation of BMW’s twin-turbo inline-six engine, the S58. It got a light refresh in 2022 alongside more traditional models of the small SUV. The most concise way to describe the 2024 BMW X3 M? It’s a big M3. If that’s what you’re looking for, call the nearest dealer now.

2024 BMW X3 M Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2024 BMW X3 M driveline is nearly identical to the current generation M3. M xDrive performance-tuned all-wheel drive comes standard. A twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine produces 473 (non-Competition models) or 503 (Competition models) horsepower and teams up with an eight-speed, ZF-sourced automatic transmission. The usual M vehicle features are found here like steering-wheel mounted M buttons and an active exhaust button.

The 2024 BMW X3 M is positively rapid in every way, and the $7,000 Competition Package just dials everything up to 11. Bigger wheels, blacked-out exterior details, and an increased top speed (177 mph, up from 155) make it an obvious choice for those seeking the most out of the vehicle. Car and Driver achieved a 3.2-second zero to 60 mph sprint, making it only slightly slower than the quickest BMWs.

Fuel Economy and MPG

We’ll admit it: the 2024 BMW X3 M is not the most fuel-efficient vehicle in existence. The EPA estimated mpgs are grim: 15 city, 20 highway, and 17 mpg combined. That’s admittedly terrible, and I can’t honestly tell you you’ll do any better than that. But you probably won’t do much worse – I was tough on the 600-horsepower X3 M I drove and didn’t run out of gas once.

2024 BMW X3 M Interior and Cargo Space

The 2024 BMW X3 M offers a noticeably more special cabin than lower trim models of the X3. You’ll find racier seats, standard leather upholstery, and carbon fiber trim all standard. Other motorsport touches include half a dozen M badges littered throughout the cabin – a bit cheesy, maybe, but all the extra detail does make the 2024 BMW X3 M feel a bit more special than the regular version. Surprisingly, the standard moonroof on the X3 M40i does not carry over to the 2024 BMW X3 M. If you want one, that will be $1,350. And another $200 for a heated steering wheel.

Like the 2024 BMW X3, you’ll get around 62.7 cubic feet of storage space, besting competition from Porsche (Macan offers 53 cubic feet) and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Class. BMW doesn’t offer a trailer hitch for the vehicle, so you’ll need to find aftermarket solutions if you plan to tow.

Technology and Connectivity

If you’ve driven more modern BMW models like the 2024 X5 or new 7 Series, iDrive 7 feels old, and so does the old-style steering wheel and shifter. But it certainly gets the job done, providing wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a wireless hotspot, and built-in navigation with voice commands. I think BMW is counting on you to enjoy watching the revs climb and properly timing your downshifts rather than checking your voicemails.

2024 BMW X3 M Safety and Driver Assistance Features

All the same driver assistance goodies from the 2024 BMW X3 are available here too. Lane Departure Warning, blind spot monitoring, and Frontal Collision Warning offer the usual sense of security from behind the wheel. Park Distance Control comes standard. A 360-degree camera system with self-parking capabilities is available, but only if you opt to spend $3,650 for the Executive Package. If you’re going that route, the $1,700 Driving Assistant Professional Package is probably a no-brainer. It adds partially automated driving for some freeways and a Traffic Jam Assistant.

2024 BMW X3 M Pricing

The 2024 BMW X3 M starts at $75,500, and most people will find something to add regarding options. Getting carried away with options – especially considering the hefty price tag of the Competition Package – means an $85,000 car is not hard to find at all. Sounds bad? It isn’t – that’s right around where competitors like the Macan GTS and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio start. The bottom line is – performance utes like these are hot commodities, and you gotta pay to play. If you’re looking for value, forego the Competition Package and pick your options carefully – you won’t be disappointed.

2024 BMW X3 M FAQ