BMW M Motorsport has officially signed Robin Frijns from the Netherlands as one of their works drivers. The 31-year-old will play a significant role in the BMW M Team WRT’s test work involving the BMW M Hybrid V8, as they prepare the LMDh prototype for the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the 2024 season. The exact schedule for Frijns’ first race appearances will be announced at a later date. With this addition, Frijns becomes the 22nd works driver to join the prestigious BMW M Motorsport squad.

Frijns has a longstanding connection with BMW M Motorsport, dating back to his early career as a racing driver. In 2010, he achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Formula BMW Europe title, marking him as the last champion of that junior racing series. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his skills and achieved success in various racing series, notably in the DTM, where he secured three victories and finished third overall in 2020.

Additionally, Frijns teamed up with the WRT team to claim the championship title in the LMP2 class at the WEC in 2021. He also enjoyed a triumphant class win at the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans. Other highlights in his career include winning the Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia in 2018, securing the Blancpain GT Sprint title in 2017, and earning the Blancpain GT Series Driver’s title in 2015. In 2022, he emerged victorious at the Nürburgring 24 Hours in Germany. Moreover, Frijns has been a formidable force in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, showcasing his talents and achieving considerable success in the electric racing series.

Robin Frijns: “It is fantastic to return to BMW M Motorsport after so many years – the place it all started for me in Formula BMW Europe. I am looking forward to the new challenges, which will include being part of the test programme for the WEC entry in 2024 with the BMW M Hybrid V8. The prospect of driving this car and, in doing so, becoming part of a new golden era of motor racing is great motivation.”