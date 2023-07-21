The BMW Ultimate Driving Experience Tour in the United States is a thrilling and one-of-a-kind event that caters to both BMW enthusiasts and potential customers alike. Presented by BMW, this tour promises an unforgettable hands-on driving adventure, allowing participants to fully immerse themselves in the world of BMW performance and innovation. With 26 exciting stops across the country, the tour showcases the very best of BMW’s latest vehicle offerings, giving attendees a chance to experience the brand’s driving dynamics and cutting-edge technology firsthand.

Next on the schedule: Cincinnati / Dayton. (Register here). From August 4th to August 6th, 2023, the BMW Ultimate Driving Experience will exhilarate participants at the Cincinnati / Dayton Race Complex. This leg of the tour will also showcase BMW’s growing line of electrified cars, including the fully electric BMW iX and BMW i4, as well as the updated BMW 330e. Here are the full event details:

Throughout the tour, participants can engage in a range of exhilarating driving activities led by BMW’s skilled professional driving instructors. The “Autocross” session puts drivers to the test on a challenging closed course, demonstrating the impressive performance capabilities of BMW vehicles, while also highlighting advanced safety features. For those looking to explore BMW’s lineup on local roads, the “Street Drives” offer an opportunity to experience various BMW models.

One of the tour’s main highlights is the “iX Experience,” which delves deep into the features of the fully electric BMW iX. Beyond the driving sessions, the tour offers a “Display Vehicles” showcase, providing visitors with a chance to admire BMW’s latest product offerings up close. Experts will be on hand to guide participants through the display, presenting iconic models like the M2, M4 Comp xDrive, i760x, XM, and iX M60.

To learn more about the event and to sign up, follow this link. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary driving experience!