The current-generation BMW M4 is getting a colorful makeover to celebrate the G82’s triumph last year in DTM with the Schubert Motorsport team. Images taken during last weekend’s Oschersleben season opener show the special edition wearing a striking livery inspired by the DTM-spec race car used in 2022. It’s more than just for show as you’ll soon be able to purchase this M4 DTM Champion Edition.

Bimmer Today reports the plan is to make nine cars but sell only seven. As for the other two, team boss Torsten Schubert will keep one of them while the other will be driven by the team’s South African 24-year-old racing driver Sheldon van der Linde. These are based on the Competition model in rear-wheel-drive flavor and with the iDrive 8 infotainment.

Aside from the red, yellow, and black theme, the new M4 DTM Champion Edition gets a “31” logo on a white background to mirror the race car. It comes along with several goodies from the M Performance Parts catalog, including a front splitter and canards. At the back, the quad exhaust tips come with carbon fiber finishers while the bottom part of the trunk lid has a black graphic with “Schubert Motorsport” lettering.

We also mustn’t omit Sheldon van der Linde’s initials next to his country’s flag on the quarter glass where it also says “DTM Champion Edition.” Rounding off the changes on the outside is the “DTM Edition” graphic on the hood.

As far as the interior is concerned, it’ll be largely carried over but with a few trinkets. For example, “#31 SVL DTM Champion Edition” will be embroidered in white on the headrests while the storage lid on the center console will have a special plaque denoting the car’s exclusivity by showing “1/9” next to the Hockenheim track layout. Even more logos will be on the side sills and on the passenger side of the dashboard.

The M4 DTM Champion Edition is scheduled to go on sale on June 5 when we should find out how much it costs. Needless to say, it’ll command a premium over the regular rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition Coupe available in Germany from €100,400. It’s not the first special edition of this kind as BMW introduced the F87-based namesake car in October 2016 to celebrate Marco Wittmann’s DTM success.

