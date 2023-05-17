While we’re patiently waiting for BMW to introduce the Touring Coupe Concept on Friday and the new 5 Series / i5 next week, an entirely different type of product is making its debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. THE ICON is a joint effort between the Munich-based luxury automaker and boat manufacturer TYDE. The unexpected project traces its roots to an idea and concept conceived by BMW, with the styling penned by subsidiary Designworks.

At 13.15 meters (43.14 feet) long, THE ICON is imposing large, and yet it has zero emissions since it gets its necessary juice from no fewer than six batteries sourced from a BMW i3. The large 240-kWh pack feeds a pair of electric motors, each producing 134 horsepower (100 kW). This dual-motor setup enables the posh boat to hit a top speed of 30 knots and provide an operating speed of 24 knots. With the battery fully charged, it can cover more than 50 nautical miles or 100 kilometers.

Further bridging a connection with BMW’s road-going EVs is the interior with a tablet mimicking the experience provided by the eighth-generation iDrive found in current models. THE ICON boasts a 32-inch touchscreen with a 6K resolution, making it just about as large as the 31.3-inch, 8K Theatre Screen inside the new 7 Series / i7. As with the electric road cars, Hans Zimmer was asked to develop a bespoke soundtrack to replace the thrill provided by a conventional engine.

Using an electric powertrain for such a large yacht is not as common as you might think as this type of drivetrain is mainly used for smaller boats. BMW goes as far as to say THE ICON is more than just a concept or a design study, mentioning it’s a “fully production-ready example.” It gets everything from 360-degree rotating seats to a lounge area, thus making it ideal for deep-pocketed customers looking for a high-end watercraft.

We can’t even fathom how much it would cost to buy but we’re certain it will spark an interest among one-percenters.

Source: BMW