Hot on the heels of an initial announcement made last week, BMW has released additional teaser images of its new concept car debuting on Friday at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The Group’s Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk shared on his personal Instagram account the matching luggage designed for the show car, but more importantly, we get to peek inside the cabin.

That fancy saddle brown leather found on the bags has a correspondent on the seats and door panels. The last teaser is the most revealing as we get to find out the new concept is called Touring Coupe. From this, we can obviously deduct it’s a coupe as originally predicted in the first article, while the “Touring” part suggests a car built for long trips. It’s likely a wagon, or better said, a shooting brake since it’ll have two doors and a relatively flat roofline.

The first teasers indicated the concept is based on the current-generation Z4, so expect to see a 2023 reboot of the iconic clownshoe (E36/8). It would make sense for the donor car to be a range-topping M40i with the potent inline-six engine but we’ll have to wait and see about that. In the meantime, we should remind you the initial teaser hinted at a near-production look by having normal-sized door mirrors and a familiar wheel design.

BMW has previously said it intends to focus more on coach-built projects to follow in the footsteps of Rolls-Royce’s Sweptail and Boat Tail as well as BMW’s own 3.0 CSL. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Touring Coupe will be sold but one can only dream, especially since the teasers so far suggest it’s not one of those outlandish concepts made just for show.

We’re still waiting for more news on the Z4 front as a six-speed manual gearbox for the M40i remains absent, despite the mechanically related Toyota Supra offering a stick shift with the 3.0-liter engine. Sources close to the German luxury brand have told us the three pedals are still planned for the six-cylinder model ahead of the roadster’s expected demise in early 2026.

In the meantime, the BMW Touring Coupe Concept will be unveiled on May 19 at 9:15 PM CEST / 1:35 PM ET.

