When you think of a smooth, punchy BMW inline-six diesel, you’re likely thinking of a 3 Series or 5 Series Touring. However, what if you need a bit more space, perhaps even a bed to sleep on, but you don’t want to get rid of that silken straight-six? Well have I got news for you. This very rare, very odd 1986 Vixen 21TD RV is currently for sale in Minneapolis and it’s powered by a BMW I6 turbo-diesel.

With only 300 examples ever made, this Vixen 21TD is an incredibly rare motorhome. You also don’t see many motorhomes powered by BMW I6s and this has to be the only one every sold in America to have such an engine. It uses an M21 2.4-liter turbo-diesel engine, with about 115 horsepower and about 162 lb-ft of torque. While that’s not a ton, its torque comes in low enough that it’s capable of hauling the big RV. Making it even better is the fact that it’s paired to a five-speed manual, so this Vixen is like the sports car of motorhomes. Vixen claimed this sucker could get 30 mpg back in the ’80s, which is impressive, given its size and weight.

It looks like few other motorhomes, with an aerodynamic wedge-like front end and a low, wide, rectangular body. Inside, it’s about as ’80s as you might expect. That means a lot of faux-wood veneers, appliances the same color as prosthetic limbs, and some very questionable interior aesthetics. However, it actually looks nicer than most RVs of the era and it has been updated with a 10 inch Casper memory foam mattress, so that’s good.

The ad says that the interior needs some cleaning and that’s probably true but it doesn’t look bad at all for a 36 year old RV that probably hasn’t been used very much lately. The current owner claims that quite a bit of maintenance was done, such as the timing belt, auxiliary belts, the water pump, and brakes. There are only 62,180 miles on it and the owner claims to have bought it to travel with her husband but he recently passed away, so she’s now selling it. This specific model is number 175 of the 300 built.

I’m not quite sure what the RV enthusiast market is for these Vixens but the 21TD started at $40,000 ($110,000 in today’s money), so the current asking price of $29,500 seems pretty fair, especially given its rarity and condition. If you’re into RVs, this unique and rare one with a BMW straight-six and five-speed manual might just be the one for you.

[Source: Craigslist via Car Scoops]