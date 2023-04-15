The BMW M340i Touring is one of the very best overall daily drivers on the planet. It’s fast, fun, practical, comfortable, and good looking. There’s nothing it does poorly. However, it isn’t the only car that can be all of those things, nor is it the only one from a premium brand. The Mercedes-AMG C43 wagon is new for 2023 and it’s every bit as well-rounded as the Bimmer. So in this new video comparison test from AutoTopNL, we get to see which is best.

Here in the ‘States, we can’t do this comparison, as neither the 3 Series nor the C-Class are available with long roofs. So it’s always nice to see other channels and websites comparing cars like these, as we simply can’t.

As BMW fans, you probably already know the M340i Touring by now but, in case you don’t, here’s a refresher course. The M340i Touring is the M Performance version of the normal 3 Series Touring, which doesn’t mean it’s an actual M car, it just means that it wears some M badges. However, its 3.0-liter turbocharged “B58” engine is still a masterpiece, pumping out 382 horses and 369 lb-ft. It has an eight-speed auto, all-wheel drive, all of the same practicality as every other 3 Series Touring. I just recently tested the M340i sedan and it’s as excellent as ever. Though, it’s worth mentioning that the car in this video is a pre-LCI car, which is a few years older than the C43 in the video.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 might not be as well known to Bavarian loyalists. So let’s take a look at what BMW’s competition is like. Interestingly, the AMG uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder but is actually slightly more powerful than BMW’s straight-six, with 402 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. It uses Mercedes’s own nine-speed automatic and also gets all-wheel drive. It’s far newer than the M340i, since it’s brand-new for 2023.

How do the two compare? Despite the M340i being a pre-LCI car in this video, it still holds its own in terms of looks. However, the AMG is better looking, inside and out. However, the M340i’s cabin, while not as good looking, is more driver-focused. The M340i’s engine is also better, with a smoother power delivery and a better noise (although, the car in this video has an Eventuri exhaust and aftermarket downpipe). Both cars are fun to drive but they’re very different. To find out which is best, check out this new video.