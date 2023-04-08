Following its world premiere last month, the MINI Clubman Final Edition now has a price tag in the United States. Math starts at $46,150, plus $995 for destination and handling charges. Essentially, the special version is a $36,150 Cooper S ALL4 with a $10,000 premium for the added goodies. Of the 1,969 units planned globally, fewer than 100 examples are coming to the US.

MINI will kick off production of the Clubman Final Edition in September and the first cars will reach dealers about a month later. You can still have the regular versions of the quirky six-door wagon, but not for long as it’ll only be available to order up through February 2024 production. Should you go with the special variant, it comes with a choice of three colors: Melting Silver III, Enigmatic Black, and Nanuq White.

The Clubman’s finale can be visually distinguished by its Shimmer Copper and Sage Green Dark accents as well as “1 of 1969″ badging inside and out. All cars come with 18-inch wheels with a two-tone design while the interior hosts an 8.8-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay integration. MINI installs leather seats in Dark Maroon with anthracite-colored Piquet fabric insert and blue contrasting stitching.

Being based on the hotter S version, the Final Edition gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 178 horsepower and 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.2 seconds. Open the split rear doors and you have access to a generous cargo volume of 1,250 liters after folding the rear seats. Keep them in place and you still have 360 liters.

MINI is retiring the Clubman without planning a direct replacement. Instead, it’s putting the finishing touches on a subcompact crossover scheduled to go on sale next year. Positioned below the upcoming Countryman, the first-ever Aceman will be sold exclusively as an EV and will be built in China alongside the next-generation electric hatchback.

Source: MINI