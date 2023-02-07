The MINI brand is busy preparing for a few big years – the unveil of several new electric models, including a brand-new Countryman. But ahead of these exciting unveils, the British marque is squeezing the last marketing ideas out of the current generation. To do so, they headed to the beautiful Lapland with the MINI Cooper S Countryman Untamed.

Arjeplog – The Winter Testing Ground

And there is no better place to stress test a car than at the BMW Testing Center in Arjeplog, Sweden. Located 55 kilometers from the Arctic Circle, the testing centers offers development engineers of the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands perfect conditions for intensive and integrated work on new vehicle components and models. Of course, being in Northern Sweden, there are plenty of lakes ready to be used in the winter – around 8,800 of them.

The photo gallery below shows the special MINI taking a route across an historic arched bridge through Slagnäs. Here in the middle of Sápmi, the Sámi settlement area that stretches between Norway, Sweden and Finland, the Båtsuoj Cultural Center invites visitors to learn more about the traditions of the indigenous population. Eventually the MINI Countryman makes its way south to Malå before parking in Arjeplog.

Exclusive Momentum Grey Color

The MINI Countryman received the Untamed Edition badge in 2022. The midsize crossover was designed to make it look more adventurous and robust. Its exclusive Momentum Grey metallic paint is combined with black trim and accents, to give it a sportier, more rugged look. There are also some interesting Frozen Bluestone stripes on the lower door sections, which apparently show that the car is ready for all sorts of terrain.

Inside, the MINI Untamed Countryman gets an exclusive Highland Green color scheme, which comes with blue and green contrasting accents, although Carbon Black trim is also available. Illuminated decorative trim in Frozen Bluestone is printed with a landscape pattern, to again accent its adventurous nature.

The MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition is powered by a 131 kW/178 hp four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. Of course, the power is sent to all four wheels.

The MINI Untamed Edition is available on the MINI Cooper Countryman, the Cooper S Countryman, Cooper D Countryman, Cooper SD Countryman, and the SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid. It’s $1,500 to upgrade to the Untamed Edition, regardless of which model you choose.