The upcoming 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring gets a new rendering, just months before its official unveil. And not surprisingly, it’s a stylish one. The 5 Series Touring has always been the darling of the automotive world. The E34 was the first 5 Series to be available with the wagon body style and every generation after included a touring. The G60/G61 5 Series will follow in the same steps with not only a combustion-powered engine, but also with a fully electric drivetrain.

First Ever BMW i5 Touring

Customers love the 5 Series Touring for its blend of handsome looks, near-perfect blend of handling and comfort, and its long-roof practicality. And looks wise, this new 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring will be quite stylish. The render shows a pair of sleek and slim taillights but without the typical L shape. The roofline flows nicely into the hatch with a sporty spoiler on top. The side view still features the current BMW design language with sharp creases and lines running across. A more minimalistic exterior design is expected on the Neue Klasse models.

Despite its electric nature, the new 5 Series will not be part of BMW's Neue Klasse chassis, so it sticks with a modified CLAR chassis. But keep in mind, these are not market specific which means not all of them will come to the United States, for example. We expect to see four-cylinder models, like the 520i Touring and 530i Touring, followed by six-cylinder variants – 540i and 550e (PHEV), and even a rumored M560e (six-cylinder hybrid). The BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring and i5 M60 Touring are also on the table.

There’s also a BMW M5 Touring on the horizon. BMW M Boss Frank van Meel acknowledged that the demand for high-performance wagons is there and that it’s possible for a new M5 Touring. And even though it’s unlikely the U.S. market will get the regular 5 Series Touring or i5 Touring, the BMW M5 Wagon is indeed coming to the U.S. sometimes in 2025. The BMW 5 Series (G61) touring will start production in March 2024. Expect first models to reach dealers in Summer 2024.

[Render by motor.es]