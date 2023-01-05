BMW starts 2023 with a bang. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, BMW has just unveiled one of their most daring and tech-advanced projects in recent history. Previewing the future Neue Klasse, BMW i Vision Dee is more than just a design exercise. The talking car is packed with a series of digital innovations which will be part of the new family of cars in 2025.

Inside, the minimalistic approach expands beyond the reduction of switches and buttons. The Head-Up display has been reinvented and it will be one of the best features in future BMW cars. In BMW i Vision Dee, the projection of information spans across the entire width of the windscreen.

New Head-Up Display

Furthermore, the new Head-Up Display is paired BMW Mixed Reality Slider. Using shy-tech sensors on the instrument panel, drivers can decide for themselves how much digital content they want to see. There are five steps, ranging from analog to mixed reality and full immersion into virtual reality.

Of course, on the outside, Dee stands out with simple shapes, a three-box design and coupeish roofline. The e Ink technology is used to portray the headlights and taillights, and even the kidney grille. And while the color changing tech is cool, we won’t see that on a future BMW 3 Series for example. But what’s likely to show up on the Neue Klasse-based 3 Series is the overall shape of the car and wide kidney grilles.

BMW is still quiet on the topic of Neue Klasse design, but we do know it’s a brand new language which will give us one more preview later this year. Of course, to learn more about Dee, the new BMW digital world, and much more, we teamed up with Domagoj Dukec, BMW Head of Design, for a detailed overview of the car.

