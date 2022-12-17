Launched in 1986, the 7 Series E32 was the first BMW production car with a V12 engine. Available for the 750i and the stretched 750iL, the M70 delivered just under 300 horsepower and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. A mint-condition example originally registered in January 1988 is posing for the camera with its gold-like paint, looking as if it just rolled off the assembly line.

The discreet black pinstripe adds to the car’s appeal while the overall condition is nothing short of amazing for something that was built approximately 35 years ago. The E32 reminds us of simpler times when BMW styling was far more subtle than today’s look-at-me designs with exaggerated kidney grilles and unusual split headlights.

Even though it’s the stretched version, it’s still far shorter than the current-generation 7 Series. The G70 comes in only one size and it’s a whopping 362 millimeters (14.2 inches) longer than this car. It goes to show how much bigger (and heavier) cars have gotten in recent decades, especially since the 5 Series is only a tad shorter than this E32.

In light of stringent emissions regulations, BMW has sunsetted the V12 engine with the latest 7er. Back when the E32 was around, the Bavarians even crammed in a V16 for the bonkers “Goldfisch” one-off also known as the “767iL” or “The Secret Seven.” Displacement of the 5.0-liter unit was bumped to 6.7 liters and output grew to more than 400 hp and over 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). However, there were no plans to put that engine in production. Bentley tested a Mulsanne prototype with the mighty V16 but never offered it to customers.

Speaking of large-displacement engine, in 2022 you can’t even get a V8 engine in the 7 Series if you’re buying from a European country. On the same note, the next-generation 5 Series will reportedly have a V8 only for the flagship M5 super sedan scheduled to hit the market around 2025.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube