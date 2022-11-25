Of all the new BMW models released in 2022, and there have been more than a few, the X1 has probably been the least controversial. Larger and more sophisticated than its predecessor, the U11-generation compact crossover adopts an evolutionary design that (thankfully) doesn’t take any risks. The interior has been completely revamped and we’d argue the absence of an iDrive controller is one of the few downsides.

With the introduction of the first-ever iX1, BMW now has an indirect successor for the i3 since the fully electric X1 has taken the role of being the automaker’s most affordable EV. However, it’s not coming to North America where the i4 eDrive35 will soldier on as the entry point into the zero-emission lineup. Europeans are getting the whole shebang: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric.

Austria is the latest market to receive the completely revamped X1, and to celebrate the local launch, BMW organized a photo shoot at the Sölden glacier. The crossover climbed over 2,800 meters (nearly 9,200 feet) above sea level to pose for the camera. As the saying goes, variety is the spice of life, and we can see different configurations of the X1 painted in Utah Orange, Pythonic Blue, and the Individual Frozen Pure Grey.

Some of the crossovers had the M Sport Package while others didn’t. Although diesel engines are gradually falling out of favor on the Old Continent, that didn’t stop BMW from bringing an xDrive23d to sit alongside the purely electric iX1 xDrive30. The latter is currently the only version of the EV available for now, but a cheaper front-wheel-drive eDrive20 is rumored to arrive by late 2023.

Another X1 flavor missing from the lineup because it hasn’t been officially revealed yet is the M35i, the first M Performance version of BMW’s smallest crossover. It’s also due next year and is expected to receive an updated B48 engine with well over 300 horsepower, an automatic transmission, and xDrive.

In the meantime, BMW wishes to point out the X1 represents its most popular model in Austria where about 80 percent of all engines are built at the Steyr factory. In addition, some of the electrical components are being engineered in the country.

Source: BMW Austria