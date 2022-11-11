Every car has its own story to tell, and we’d be curious to find out why this BMW M3 E46 was neglected for no fewer than 10 years by its previous owner. An enthusiast will find this unusual situation even more puzzling after realizing the car has a six-speed manual gearbox instead of the much-criticized SMG. The good news is a professional detailer has come to its rescue by buying the car and commencing work on a full restoration process.

I Am Detailing owner Jakub Marek purchased the M3 E46 finished in Alpine White that had been abandoned in the desert for a decade. The first order of business was to use dry ice to clean the engine bay as well as the undercarriage and the wheel wells. BMW or not, it’s always extremely satisfying to see how a car that had been left for dead for an extended amount of time is brought back to life by blasting dry ice.

There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to bring the car back to its former glory. Paint correction will follow in the coming weeks, along with a visit to the body shop. The black leather interior will soon become a thing of the past as the plan is to give the cabin a major overhaul and opt for a different color. We’re noticing quite a few trim pieces that are missing and those faded headlights have certainly seen better days, so the team has its work cut out for it.

We will be keeping an eye on the progress since this definitely looks like a car worth saving. Watching all the dust and gunk disappear like magic is oddly mesmerizing but the hard work is about to begin. Hopefully, that S54 inline-six engine and the other hardware won’t require major investments to get back into shape.

Source: I AM Detailing / YouTube