With a little over 20,000 cars sold to date, BMW is the second best-selling luxury automaker in Australia so far this year, trailing behind Mercedes by about 3,000 units. The three-pointed star has been offering a five-year warranty since 2020 when Volvo also upped its warranty period to the same interval. When Hyundai launched its Genesis premium brand back in 2019, it came from day one with a five-year warranty plan. Lexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, and Land Rover have all followed suit since then.

It’s now BMW’s turn to do the same, along with MINI and BMW Motorrad. The five-year warranty is applied to all products sold from November and is also retroactively active to vehicles and motorcycles sold from October 1. The new plan replaces the old three-year warranty and comes without any mileage limitations.

The five-year plan is not the gold standard in the industry as mainstream manufacturers have been offering seven years of warranty for a while. Kia paved the way in Australia back in 2014 and Skoda, SsangYong, along with MG also offer seven years. They’re all topped by Mitsubishi with its 10-year / 200,000 kilometers (124,274 miles) warranty, whichever comes first. Not only that, but the Japanese marque also promises fixed service prices provided the maintenance work is conducted at a certified dealer during the decade-long warranty period.

The press release issued by BMW Group in Australia doesn’t mention Rolls-Royce, which continues with a four-year, unlimited mileage plan. Those who own a BMW or a MINI not only get five years of warranty but also complimentary services like using the dealers’ café facilities along with the emergency call function.

In addition, the BMW App and MINI App are both free of charge. For owners with a plug-in hybrid or a purely electric model, the apps have been updated to provide better info regarding available range, the battery’s state of charge, and charging history.

Source: BMW Australia