The BMW R 1250 R is one of the brand’s best-looking bikes. With its naked boxer design and two-cylinder engine, the 1250 R roadster is one of the coolest bikes the brand has. If I rode motorcycles, I’d want something like the 1250 R. For 2023, it’s received some mild updates, to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

For 2023, some new equipment has been added and some previously optional features are now standard. It also gets a couple of small design tweaks to go with it all.

New on the BMW R 1250 R are a full LED headlamp (which gets an optional turning light), new LED turn signals, a new solo seat rear cover, an ECO riding mode, a new pair of optional 719 wheels, and a few new paint schemes. The standard paint is called Ice Grey and there’s an optional Triple Black and Style Sport Racing Blue Metallic.

Some previously optional features that are now standard include Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS, and Dynamic Brake Control.

Mechanically, the bike is the same. So it gets the same 1,254 cc two-cylinder engine, with 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. Max rpm is 8,750 rpm and it gets from 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of over 125 mph. It also gets a six-speed, constant mesh transmission, with an anti-hopping wet clutch, and a shaft rear drive, rather than a chain drive.

There are also some optional Billet packs, which change the appearance of the car:

Option 719 Billet Pack Classic

Milled, silver-color anodized cylinder head covers, front engine cover and oil filler plug.

Option 719 Billet Pack Storm

Milled, silver-grey textured anodized cylinder head covers, front engine cover and oil filler plug.

Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow

Milled, black-silver anodized cylinder head covers, front engine cover and oil filler plug.

Option 719 Billet Pack Classic II

Milled, silver-color anodized mirrors, expansion tank covers, adjustable rider footrests, footbrake lever, adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Option 719 Billet Pack Storm II

Milled, silver-grey textured anodized mirrors, expansion tank covers, adjustable rider footrests, footbrake lever, adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow II

Milled, black-silver anodized mirrors, expansion tank covers, adjustable rider footrests, footbrake lever, adjustable clutch and brake levers.

I’m the furthest thing from a motorcycle expert but I do appreciate bikes from a far and the BMW R 1250 R is a great looking bike that seems like it’d be fun to ride and now it gets some subtle, but meaningful, updates.