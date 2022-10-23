YouTuber Misha Charoudin is not a man you can easily impress since he’s extremely knowledgeable about the Nürburgring. However, every now and then, he hops into the passenger seat and gets out of it with a big smile on his face after an unexpected hot lap. After being overtaken on the Green Hell by a paraplegic driver, he decided to chat with him in the parking lot.

As this onboard video shows, an exciting lap of the Nordschleife followed. The BMW M2 F87 was modified by receiving hand controls to replace the standard pedals. The right lever is for both the throttle and braking while the left one is also for gas and is used primarily on the Autobahn and other straight roads. Just as impressive is the fact he still changes gears by using the OEM shift paddles.

Disability aside, the driver has immense talent and pushes his first-generation M2 hard throughout the entire lap, overtaking one car after another. It’s inspirational the handicap hasn’t slowed him down at all as he can still enjoy his passion for cars and do it in an impressive manner many able-bodied drivers can only aspire to.

If it weren’t for the camera angle showing the inside of the car with the hand controls, it would’ve been impossible to know the driver has a handicap. His driving is extremely smooth, and the level of confidence he’s expressing is something we’ve rarely seen from someone who doesn’t do this for a living.

The fact he has an exciting car is a bonus, a spicy Competition version with the 50 years of M anniversary emblems and a rear wing. The BMW M2 driver follows the racing lines religiously and makes the Nürburgring look like it’s one long straight without any corners.

This is certainly one of those videos you have to see in full.

Source: Misha Charoudin / YouTube