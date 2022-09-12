BMW announces today a new feature for electric vehicles. From mid-2023, a Plug&Charge function will enable customers to charge electricity at public charging points without having to use a charging card or app. The authentication required to start the charging process and for billing is carried out automatically by means of a data exchange between the vehicle and the charging station.

According to BMW, all the customer has to do is connect the charging point to the charging port of his vehicle. The data is then transferred via the charging cable as well. The electric BMW will authenticates itself independently by transmitting the customer’s contract data. Unlike activating the charging process via app, automatic authentication by the BMW EV does not require an online connection at the charging location.

Furthermore, the customer can digitally store the individual access data for several current multiple charging contracts in the vehicle. This gives him the option of accessing both his BMW Charging Account and other individual contracts while on the road. The only prerequisite for this: The corresponding providers must be connected to Hubject’s Europe-wide eRoaming network. The “Multi Contract Plug&Charge” will allow BMW customers to charge their cars from multiple providers.

At the same time BMW Charging is expanding its extensive portfolio of charging services with this feature, provided by Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS). Also, the new functionality allows Plug&Charge access to the IONITY charging network initiated by BMW. The Bavarians will demonstrate the “Multi Contract Plug&Charge” function in public for the first time at the Intercharge Network Conference, which will take place in Berlin from 12 September.