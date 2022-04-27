This is the podcast you’ve been waiting for! Doug DeMuro joins us as we explore everything from how he actually got into reviewing cars, to what it means to actually meet your car heroes, and also what it takes to travel all around the world shooting cars and talking about their quirks and features! We also talk about what it takes to actually run a successful YouTube channel, from ideation to the point where you finally upload your video, as well as walk through some of Doug’s cars in his garage.

We also talk about the rising values of some cars over others, his least favorite reviews, and of course we have some fun with a few hypotheticals for good measure! Doug also tells the story of his Mercedes-Benz G500 Wagen Cabriolet, and why that’s his daily driver. And it wouldn’t be a BMWBLOG Podcast without some BMW-related topics. Doug shares his favorite BMWs, from the old and quirky ones to the latest and greatest!

So whether you’re a YouTuber or a future one, or simply a car lover, then this podcast is for you! There are a lot of lessons to be learned and what it means to create video content, especially doing it from a passion stand point. Doug is kind enough to share some tips and tricks about making videos, while also digging into the topic of quirks and features videos versus new car reviews.

As always, the podcast can be found anywhere you get your podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher, as well as YouTube