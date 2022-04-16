The BMW M240i is slightly outgunned at the moment. While it’s an incredibly impressive car, one that’s far faster than you might expect a small coupe in its price range to be, its rivals have more powerful, faster versions. The M240i takes on cars like the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A35 (or CLA35), but both of those cars have punchier siblings, the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, respectively. The full-on BMW M2 is coming but, until then, the M240i is what’s stuck taking them on.

In this new video from Carwow, we get to see the BMW M240i drag race both the aforementioned RS3 and AMG A45, to see if it can hang onto its more powerful, but also more expensive, competition.

From the start, the BMW M240i is outgunned. Its 3.0 liter turbocharged “B58” inline-six, brilliant as it may be, only makes 382 horsepower (374 horsepower in the UK) and 369 lb-ft of torque. While the Audi RS3’s 2.5 liter turbocharged five-cylinder makes 400 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. AMG knows how to make power apparently because its 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 421 horsepower and 369 lb-ft.

All three cars use some sort of automatic gearbox; ZF eight-speed auto for the Bimmer, a seven-speed dual-clutch for the Audi, and an eight-speed dual-clutch for the AMG. All three cars are also all-wheel drive.

Though, the BMW has yet another disadvantage — weight. It weights 1,690 kg (3,725 lbs), which is a lot for such a small car. The Mercedes-AMG is a touch heavier, at 1,695 kg (3,736 lbs) but it also has almost 50 more horsepower and a snappier dual-clutch to make up for that. While the Audi is the lightest, at 1,575 kg (3,472 lbs). So which car will be quickest in the drag race; the most powerful AMG, the lightest Audi RS3, or the biggest engine BMW M240i?

It’s far closer and more interesting than you might think. On paper, the M240i should get crushed but that doesn’t exactly happen. Check it out.