With more and more spy content featuring the next-generation BMW M5, it’s understandable why the spotlight is gradually moving away from the F90. Well, today we’re putting it back on the current-generation super sedan courtesy of a short new film. Shot by Greene Works Photography, the footage highlights the hotter Competition model in the LCI guise with some minor mods.

Contrasting the white finish are Matte Metallic Purple accents for the trim pieces above the meaty air intakes. Mind you, those areas haven’t been painted as that’s just a wrap to spruce up the front fascia. The same striking hue has been applied below the central air intake where it’s flanked by shades of Matte Metallic Pink. Echelon Autosports took care of the wraps, lending the facelifted BMW M5 Competition an interesting look.

The high-performance German sedan has been filmed roaming the streets of Arizona while flaunting its Sterckenn front splitter. It’s made from carbon fiber to match the side skirt extension providing the BMW M5 with a more muscular look. Additionally, the owner fitted his prized possession’s trunk lid with a Pro carbon fiber spoiler from the M Performance catalog.

This 2021 BMW M5 Competition LCI Has Been Lightly Modified

In case you’re curious who owns this car, it belongs to Instagrammer hum5int from Scottsdale, AZ. His 2021 BMW M5 Competition has been further modified beyond the visual tweaks. We’re talking about a carbon fiber air intake from Eventuri. The product’s page shows a reduction in the sprint from 60 to 130 mph of 0.22 seconds, lowering the time to 8.26 seconds.

The mighty saloon with well over 600 horsepower is still a dad mobile at the end of the day. Indeed, in one of the images shared on Instagram by the owner, there’s a Diono booster seat in the back. Unlike the M5 CS with its rear individual bucket seats, the lesser M5 models still have a traditional bench making it more useful to carry your little ones.

Source: Greene Works Photography / YouTube