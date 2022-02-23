The BMW M8 Coupe by Wheelsandmore certainly has wheels and more power. All jokes aside, the German tuner is happy to introduce its latest aftermarket package for Bavaria’s large grand tourer. It’s not based on the recently facelifted version, not that you could be able to tell since the LCI has brought only minimal visual changes.

Starting with the already potent Competition, Wheelsandmore’s plug & play solution unlocks 690 hp and 890 Nm (656 lb-ft). Go for the stage 1 kit and the twin-turbo V8 gets more comprehensive changes. With the update applied, power increases to 720 hp and 890 Nm (656 lb-ft). It can be had for vehicles built until June 2020.

Additionally, there’s a stage 2 kit for those with an insatiable thirst for power. Aside from the remapped ECU and other chip tuning wizardry, Wheelsandmore makes changes to the exhaust and downpipe. Doing so unlocks a healthy 775 hp and 910 Nm (672 lb-ft) in exchange for €7,500. However, the beefier package is only compatible with cars manufactured prior to June 2020 and without the gasoline particulate filter.

Wheelsandmore Applies Discreet Changes To The Luxury Bruiser

As far as the adjacent shiny shoes are concerned, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe sits on 21-inch forged wheels available in three different designs. The most expensive of the bunch cost an eye-watering €19,700 and come bundled with a centerlock adapter for that race car vibe. For your money’s worth, Wheelsandmore throws in a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Complementing the lightweight wheels is a KW coilover suspension variant 4. It costs €5,767 and allows the owner to alter the ride height between 15 to 35 mm. Available for €1,092 is a cheaper setup with KW coil springs lowering the performance coupe by 25 mm.

Finally, Wheelsandmore can fit the BMW M8 Competition Coupe with a dÄHLer exhaust system for a “priceless sound”. The setup itself does have a price tag as it’ll cost you €5,380.

[Source: Wheelsandmore]