If you’re a customer looking for a small-ish premium EV sedan, you actually have a few decent options. Not long ago, there weren’t any real options. Now, though, customers are basically spoiled for choice. The obvious choice is the Tesla Model 3, as it’s been around the longest, has the best range, and stills rings in at an affordable price. However, two European newcomers offer interesting alternatives to the Tesla; the BMW i4 and the Polestar 2. In this new comparison test from Top Gear, we get to see which of those two newbies is best.

The specific cars in this test were the BMW i4 eDrive40e and the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor, which actually made the test a bit lopsided. The dual-motor, all-wheel drive Polestar 2 was TG’s long-term test car, so it was the only one they had on hand to take on the rear-drive, single-motor BMW i4 eDrive40. Because of that lopsidedness, the i4 was at a disadvantage, in terms of both power and grip. The Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor makes 400 horsepower and can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. While the BMW i4 only makes 340 horsepower and takes a leisurely 5.7 seconds to hit 60 mph. The Bimmer has more range, though.

However, what’s more important is how these two cars feel. If all you care about is range and power, the Tesla Model 3 is likely your better bet. But if you want a nicer, more premium driving experience, you choose one of these two cars. So which one is the better car to drive?

When it comes to how the two cars actually drive, the BMW i4 eDrive40 is the better car. It steers sweeter, has better chassis balance, and even a better ride. The Polestar 2 comes with very expensive Ohlins dampers but they’re a bit too stiff, making the Polestar a bit less comfortable than the Bimmer, without and improvement in handling. The Polestar 2 is, without question, the better looking car and has a nicer interior. It’s more stylish and more interesting. However, if you’re looking for a more premium driving experience, it’s the Bimmer that wins.

