BMW is going to make a lot of fans happy when it revives the CSL moniker in 2023. However, with the revival of such an iconic nameplate also comes a ton of pressure. BMW needs to nail the upcoming M4 CSL or it’s going to face backlash from the enthusiast community like it’s never seen before. Thankfully, the car on which it’s based — the M4 Competition — is already excellent. By extension, the BMW M4 CSL should be flipping outstanding.

This new render shows off what a BMW M4 CSL might look like when it finally debuts in 2023. While we don’t know for sure, the BMW M4 CSL could be part of BMW’s LCI for the M3 and M4, which would explain the drastically different taillights seen in this render. One thing we do know for certain is that the production M4 CSL — LCI or not — will get a ducktail spoiler, as seen here. The E46 M3 CSL had such a spoiler and the M4 CSL will as well.

The render also shows off an aggressive side skirt, an entirely new kidney grille insert (which was seen in spy photos), hood vents, an aggressive front splitter, and gold wheels. Of course, we don’t know exactly what the M4 CSL will look like but there’s a good chance that this render is mostly accurate. The taillights are the only big question mark.

When the BMW M4 CSL debuts, it will pack a highly tuned version of the current M4’s 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged S58 engine. Expect around 550 horsepower, up from the current 503 horsepower, but only an eight-speed automatic. While we’ve heard a manual transmission isn’t off the table, it’s unlikely. Combine that extra power with a lighter curb weight, sharper steering, and more track-focused suspension and the BMW M4 CSL should be an outstanding machine. It better be.

[Rendering by www.instagram.com/germanysfinest43]