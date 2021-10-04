As expected, the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este did not disappoint. How could it? A couple of days in the stunning Lake Como sunshine, surrounded by the most incredible cars on the planet, with a glass of champagne in hand? There are worse days at work. Unfortunately for myself, I didn’t get to go. But Horatiu did and here are some of the incredible cars he saw while soaking in the gorgeous Italian scenery.

These are some of the rarest and most special cars on the planet. Some of them are vintage race cars with decorated histories, some are unique coachbuilt classics, and some are ultra-rare hypercars. All of them, though, are incredible and the best examples of their kinds. While there are too many cars to list, there were a few that really caught our eye and we’ll talk about below. The rest of which you can see in the gallery below.

One of the coolest cars on hand was the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 with a coachbuilt convertible body. Its delicious deep blue paint and light blue interior made it the perfect classic convertible for cruising a countryside as beautiful as Lake Como’s. Maybe I’m a sucker for blue GT cars but the Bertone-designed Siata 208 CS, the blue coupe with the split rear window and “V8” badge on the back, really got me going too.

There were some new cars that stood out as well. Obviously, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail was the main attraction, though. Its gorgeous body work, almost absurdly perfect craftsmanship, and eye-watering price tag made it a star among stars at Villa d’Este. Some supercars wowed, too, such as the Pininfarina Battista.

It’s genuinely difficult to find an event that captures the sheer volume of rare cars with breathtaking scenery like Villa d’Esta. Pebble Beach comes close but Villa d’Este is such an insanely exclusive and opulent event that it’s near impossible to top. We’re very thankful we had the opportunity to go.