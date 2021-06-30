MINI USA announced today that all model year 2022 models will come with SiriusXM as standard, following a deal signed between the broadcasting company and the BMW Group. This agreement extends the relationship between the companies through to 2026 and will allow customers to use the feature for free. The All Access subscription that MINI owners and lessees receive provides SiriusXM’s full lineup of varied programming, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicle on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers in their home.

“MINI delivers a true fun-to-drive experience with the enjoyment of being out on the open road, and satellite radio is the perfect complement to a car that offers go-kart handling and turns heads with its iconic design.” said Patrick McKenna, Department Head, Marketing, Product and Strategy, MINI USA. “We’re pleased to enhance this in-car experience by now offering SiriusXM as a standard premium feature across the full range of MY 2022 MINI vehicles.”

“We’re honored that MINI values SiriusXM as an important part of MINI’s fun-to-drive experience and we’re excited to be expanding our relationship to make SiriusXM’s leading audio entertainment service a standard feature across their lineup.” said Chris Paganini, Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships, SiriusXM. “Now all MINI drivers can enjoy SiriusXM’s unparalleled selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment and much more.”

This addition further increases the amount of standard features MINI models are getting these days. 2022 model year cars are now better equipped than ever without a price increase. Furthermore, special editions are still available for even better deals, like the Oxford Edition hardtops, which come with lots of kit for great prices. MINI also introduced a new configurator earlier this year that makes it easier than ever to set up your perfect ride and, if you want, even buy it in a few easy steps.