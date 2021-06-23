Rolls-Royce, as a company, might’ve turned itself into a legend over the decades, thanks to its cars, but there’s much more to the wealthy lifestyle than just that. And there’s much more to the Goodwood plant than just making cars too. A while back, we reported that Rolls-Royce is looking for a new design for its green corner on the property in West Sussex, also known as the Wildlife Garden.

Back then, the British brand was asking for help from anyone willing to submit a design proposal to the management and people weren’t shy to share their ideas. There was a twist though. In keeping with the tradition, Rolls-Royce only accepted proposals from kids, aged 5 to 11. Today we actually learned who the winner is, namely the drawing dubbed ‘Tiggy Town’, created by 8-year old Iris.

“We are delighted to announce Tiggy Town as the winner in our Wildlife Garden competition. The judges were charmed by Iris’s ideas for a space dedicated to hedgehogs, and impressed by her creativity, imagination and attention to detail. They particularly admired her research into Rolls-Royce, and the links she made between features in her garden and the motor cars we build just a short distance away.”

“Iris is a worthy winner; her ideas will make a real difference to our Wildlife Garden, which is so important to us, our many visitors and, above all, the huge variety of nature it supports,” said Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Established as part of the original landscaping when the plant was built in the early 2000s, the Wildlife Garden supports a wide variety of plants, insects, birds and animals native to the South of England. The new features are central to a rejuvenation project being carried out in partnership with Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Trust, to reflect changes in conservation thinking and practice.

The winning design features beautiful little hedgehog houses with features that attract the kind of insects and invertebrates hedgehogs feed on. . The houses have grass roofs to attract pollinators; a leaf pile, compost heap and log pile to provide shelter for all kinds of insects, as well as splendid hedgehog hibernating places. Hedgehogs can use the shallow pond both for drinking and to take a dip, with a boardwalk to help them climb out should they become tired.

For her work, Iris will be chauffeur-driven to the Home of Rolls-Royce, then perform an official opening ceremony for the rejuvenated Garden, before viewing her winning feature in its new setting. She will receive a rendering of the Wildlife Garden with her suggested features in pride of place, created by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design Team with the same software used for designing customers’ cars. Iris and three runners-up also receive framed certificates to recognize their hard work and creativity.