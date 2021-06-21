If you’re a BMW fan in the Minneapolis area, this could be your chance to test some of the best cars the Bavarian brand has to offer. The BMW Ultimate Driving Experience is set to kick off in Minneapolis June 25-27, allowing fans and customers to sample many of the brand’s newest vehicles. The sign up link can be found here.

There will be three events at the BMW Ultimate Driving Experience; Autocross, Street Drives, and Plug-In Performance. The Autocross event will push your limits as a driver on a tight, technical autocross track. You’ll drive a BMW M440i xDrive, with professional driving instructors teaching you how to properly handle the car. Street drives are fairly self-explanatory, as you’ll be able to test out most of BMW’s current lineup (M and ALPINA vehicles are excluded) on local roads.

Plug-In Performance is the new event to the BMW Ultimate Driving Experience. It allows you to test the plug-in hybrid variants of certain BMW vehicles but, more than that, it allows you to compare them with the standard counterparts. For instance, you can test a BMW 330e against the 330i, to see how the plug-in’s performance, safety, and technology compares. The two models on hand will be the BMW 330e and X3 xDrive30e.



There will also be some display models for you to check out in person. The BMW M3, BMW iX, BMW M550i, and BMW X5 xDrive45e will be among the cars on display to explore. If you do attend, the BMW iX is worth checking out in person.

BMW will be following all CDC guidelines for Covid-19 prevention, to ensure a safe and responsible environment for the event:

Temperature checks and masks REQUIRED for all staff + not fully vaccinated consumers. For fully vaccinated consumers, masks are strongly encouraged.

Additional PPE supplies will be handed out at the entrance of the event

Registration will be completely contactless with the use of QR Codes

Vehicles will be disinfected in-between sessions/consumers

Additional onsite signage to remind consumers to adhere to event guidelines

Multiple hand washing and sanitizer stations spread across the event space

Markers on the ground to assist consumers in following social distancing guidelines

If you’re in the Minneapolis area, please check out the BMW Ultimate Driving Experience. It’s going to be held at the Minneapolis State Fairgrounds and is free to attend. Even if you’re not in the area, please feel free to share this post to your Minnesota friends or family so they can attend this unique event. The sign up link can be found here.