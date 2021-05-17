For BMW fans, there isn’t more exciting supercar than the McLaren F1. It’s not exactly a BMW but its engine is. The 6.1 liter naturally-aspirated V12 that powers the F1 was designed by BMW’s legendary engine builder, Paul Rosche, and built by BMW M. The brains behind the McLaren F1, Gordon Murray, went to Rosche with a set of requirements for his engine, requirements that seemed near-impossible, and Rosche was able to deliver, making what could be the greatest engine of all time.

In this new video from Carfection, the we get to see part one of an epic group test between the McLaren F1, Porsche 911 GT1, and Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. All three cars raced each other back in the mid-90s, each having success. All three cars are also some of the most iconic and incredible racing machines ever conceived.

This video is just the first part and it focuses on the McLaren F1, as it was the first of the three to debut. The F1 was first introduced in the early ’90s and was a revolutionary machine. Not only was it revolutionary for the time but it would go on to hold numerous records for decades to come. In fact, even today, its packaging, performance, and engineering are all incredibly impressive.

However, the most exciting part of the McLaren F1 is still its engine. Gordon Murry feels that a car’s engine makes up most of its driving experience, which is why designing the absolute perfect engine was so important to him. Murray’s requirements for the engine were that it had to be a V12, it had to be naturally-aspirated, and it needed to have more than 100 horsepower per liter. Paul Rosche delivered all of those things, as the V12 displaced 6.1 liters, made no use of forced-induction, made 627 PS (618 horsepower), revved to 7,500 rpm, and made the most killer noise. The F1’s BMW-derived V12 is still one of the most impressive engines ever made and potentially the best one ever made.

Additionally, the McLaren F1 was incredibly light, featured unassisted steering, a six-speed manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, superb aerodynamics, and some of the most engaging handling of any car ever made. So there’s a good chance that the F1 takes the victory in this comparison test, when it’s all said and done, and BMW fans are naturally pulling for it.