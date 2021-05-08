Maximilian Günther (GER) crossed the finish line fifth at the 2021 Monaco Formula E race. After a tight, thrilling race, Günther missed out on second place by just four-tenths of a second in the #28 BMW iFE.21. Having won the Valencia E-Prix (ESP), Jake Dennis (GBR) suffered back luck this time. A not-at-fault collision early in the race put him at the back of the field and he was unable to score any points. With the first half of the season completed, BMW i Andretti Motorsport is now in fifth place in the team standings with 55 points. Victory went to António Félix da Costa (POR, DS Techeetah).

Dennis’ first race in Monaco, and the first after his maiden Formula E victory in Valencia, did not go according to plan. Starting from 14th on the grid, he was involved in a not-at-fault accident on the very first lap and dropped to the back of the field. He subsequently also received a drive-through penalty for excessive energy use. Dennis finished the race in 16th place in the #27 BMW iFE.21.

Races eight and nine of this season’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take place on 19th and 20th June in Puebla (MEX).

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.21, starting position: 5th place, race result: 5th place, points: 22, driver standings: 16th place):

“First of all P5 was a good start position for us. The race itself was very spectacular and very strategic. When do you take the ATTACK MODE, when do you use energy? Every overtaking move was right on the edge. At one point I was running in P3 but then after the ATTACK MODES I ended up in P5 fighting with Jean-Éric Vergne. He slightly touched me in turn 6 and then had the better run through the tunnel to overtake me. To sum it up, a bit of a shame to have missed the podium here, but we had a good race and scored good points. That was important for everybody. All in all it was a positive day in Monaco.”