It’s becoming increasingly obvious that if the human race continues wasting resources at the current pace, the climate will get out of hand rather quickly, putting everyone in danger. Responsible companies are therefore looking for ways to become more sustainable and to this end, BMW launched a call for projects from startups in various fields, to bring in more sustainable ideas. The call is open for everyone up until the end of June and is part of the “Open Call 360° Sustainability” Challenge.

Back in 2015, BMW launched the so-called BMW Startup Garage, an innovation hub looking for new ideas to make things more sustainable. Now, that basic idea has evolved into the Open Call 360° Sustainability Challenge and BMW is looking for the next big breakthrough from a startup, in seven key areas: Recyclable Materials, Sustainable Supply Chain, Energy-efficient Production, Mobile Intelligence, Intelligent Building Management, Customer-centric Mobility, Sustainable Technologies.

“We are looking forward to receiving applications from business founders around the world. We have believed for a long time that startups have a key role to play in helping us shape individual, connected and sustainable mobility,” says Bernhard Schambeck, head of BMW Startup Garage.

The BMW Startup Garage will evaluate all innovations submitted. The startups chosen will be invited to pitch their solution in late July, with the chance to win the BMW Group as a client. The final winners will be recognized at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September. The decisive factor in selecting startups and determining whether they move on to the next round is how the solution contributes to sustainability at the BMW Group in the defined innovation areas.