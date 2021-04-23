I’m pretty sure it’s a car enthusiast rule that we must all like British Racing Green. It’s like… the law. But that’s okay because it’s a pretty universally loved color anyway, even on big family SUVs like this BMW X5 xDrive40i.

The best part about this specific BMW X5, which is currently for sale, is the fact that it’s a BMW X5 xDrive40i. Why would the entry-level nature of this X5 be the best part? Because the X5 xDrive40i is all the luxury car anyone really needs and the fact that it’s the entry-level car but still wears an incredible shade of BMW Individual paint is flipping awesome.

I’ve always loved the idea of painting even a relatively normal car in a fantastic color. It just makes the car feel so much more special, each and every time you look at it. Walking toward it in the morning makes you happier everyday. Even better is walking toward it after work, knowing that you’re about to get into an incredible looking car for your commute back home. So even something as normal as BMW X5 xDrive40i can become a special, mood-changing car simply by giving it a color as kick-ass as British Racing Green.

Plus, all of your suburbanite neighbors, and their sea of grey family SUVs, will be jealous of just how different and special your car looks. And doesn’t it feel good to make suburban yuppies jealous? Of course it does.

The BMW X5 xDrive40i is also a great car in its own right. The 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six under its hood is more than powerful enough, with 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. I remember testing one a few years back and never wanting for more power. It’s also more fuel efficient than its V8 siblings and feels a bit more nimble, due to having less weight over the nose. So having such a good overall car in such a fantastic color will only make your daily life, both during your commute and family time, that much better.

