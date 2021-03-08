Nearly three weeks ago, we partnered with eleven Chicagoland BMW dealerships to present and highlight some of the latest BMW models. With most auto shows either delayed or canceled altogether, not many current and potential customers have the chance to experience some of the new BMW products. So we wanted to use the online medium as a way to connect with other like-minded enthusiasts. This way, our followers were able jump on the livestream with your friends and check out the new BMWs together.

Therefore, on February 16, we began to stream live on our Facebook and Instagram pages a series of virtual car events. Each and one of the eleven Chicagoland BMW dealerships picked a different model to showcase, from the new M2 CS and M5 Competition, to the high-volume sellers like the BMW X5 and 5 Series sedans. Here were the participating dealers:

What was even more exciting about this project was the level of commitment from the BMW dealers in presenting the cars. Most of the video hosts were either BMW Geniuses or Client Advisors, and most of them have never been on camera before. Let alone streaming live in front of millions of people. But if there was one thing that emerged from this virtual events was their knowledge of BMW products and passion for the brand.

We would also like to thank them for inviting us into their homes and we encourage you to visit your local dealer for more information on the new BMW products. So without any further ado, we would like to show you the 11 livestreams: