One of the aspects of this pandemic that’s affected car enthusiasts has been the lack of auto shows. Of course, during a pandemic the lack of an auto show isn’t actually anything to complain about in the grand scheme of things. However, so many enthusiasts use auto shows as a way to connect with other like-minded enthusiasts and meet people in person that they might not normally see, for various reasons. It’s also a way to indulge our passions together, as enthusiasts, and because of that auto shows were hugely important in many enthusiasts’ lives.

So as a way to provide provide as close of an experience to that as possible, Chicagoland BMW dealerships are going to be working with BMW North America Central Region to host virtual car events on our Facebook page.

Starting Tuesday, February 16, eleven Chicagoland BMW dealerships will begin livestreaming virtual events on the BMWBLOG Facebook page. During these livestreams, dealers will spotlight some of the latest BMW products and talk about their performance, specs, designs and options, showing customers the cars they’re missing and giving them the info they want/need.

This is the first time we’ve ever partnered up for something like this and we’re excited to bring a virtual car event to you. This past year has been tough for car enthusiasts, as it’s almost impossible to enjoy cars with friends without coming in close contact with one another. Personally, we can attest to that, as there are so many people that we only see at big auto shows that we haven’t seen in over a year and it’s beginning to take its toll. However, the ability to check out cars together virtually is the next closest thing. This way, if you’re so inclined, you can jump on the livestream with your friends and check out the new Bimmers together. Being that it’s on Facebook, we’ll be taking questions and will answer as many as we can.

It’s also nice to see BMW working closely to keep its customers and fans involved with the brand during the pandemic. Even though people can’t really be together, BMW is still finding a way to connect to its loyal fans, so they can experience the brand, even in a digital way. Please stay tuned to our BMWBLOG Facebook Page for the direct links to the livestream. In the mean time, book this first even on February 16, 2021. Here are the participating dealers and the schedule for Feb 15-19, 2021:

[Top Image: @mattmatte89 @bmwofbarrington]