As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, MINI USA put out an ad online, saying it’s looking for your own, personal love story involving the British brand. Basically, they are looking for #MINILoveStories, and they want you to tell them about that time when you met someone special thanks to your MINI or even, who knows, had a MINI-themed wedding, as it happened a couple of times already.

“At MINI, love runs deep. Our owners are passionate about their cars, they love to drive, they love to get together and rally, and sometimes they even fall in love with each other! Their mutual love of MINI brought them together and keeps their bond strong,” said Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager, MINI USA. “We’ve even had several weddings take place at our owner events throughout the years. We know there are a lot of these stories out there and we want to hear them!”

Starting tomorrow, February 14th up until March 14th, MINI USA is asking MINI owners who met because of MINI, or if MINI has played a significant role in their relationship, to share their stories via social media with the hashtag #MINILoveStories. A member of the MINI USA team will be in touch shortly after to hear more about their story. You can do that using photos, videos or text. Just make sure to use the hashtag in your post, to get noticed.

These stories will be collected and showcased to the MINI community on Great Lovers Day on April 2 and later this year as part of a broader campaign that highlights the joy and happiness that comes with of being part of the MINI community. The goal of the campaign is to show that while we are all different, we’re better when we all come together.