BMW’s EV portfolio is lacking, you won’t hear any argument of the contrary from any enthusiast. However, the Bavarians are actually putting out a decent crop of plug-in hybrids, with a few of them really impressing even the most skeptical of enthusiasts. One such hybrid is the BMW X5 xDrive45e, which is a surprisingly impressive overall car, as you’ll find out in this new video review from Joe Achilles.

The BMW X5 xDrive45e uses the brand’s most powerful hybrid setup at the moment, with a 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 and an electric motor. They both combine to make 389 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. So it’s shockingly fast for such a heavy SUV. In fact, Achilles was able to record 4.9 seconds to 60 mph, which is a few tenths faster than BMW claims. It’s also a bit quicker than something like a Volkswagen GTI and it’s a two-and-a-half ton hybrid SUV.

What’s even more impressive is that, while being hot-hatch fast, it’s also able to achieve a decent all-electric range. So if you pop the BMW X5 xDrive45e into its electric mode, BMW claims it can do about 51 miles. While it can’t really do that in the real world, Achilles was able to achieve about 42 miles, which is still decent. It’s nothing revolutionary but it’s enough to allow someone to do some around town shopping without burning a drop of gasoline but then use the engine to further trips.

There really aren’t any significant complaints about the X5 xDrive45e, either. It rides really well, handles well for a big SUV and features great tech. So when it comes to hybrids, the BMW X5 xDrive45e is certainly the best the brand has to offer. Is it the best hybrid on the road, full stop? That’s too hard to tell but it’s absolutely a contender.