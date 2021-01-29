MINI unveiled earlier this week their second facelift of the popular three-door, five-door and convertible models. The previous design update took place in 2018, but with a new product line still a couple of years away, the stylish British icon is refreshed. So let’s start with the exterior design changes. At the front, the new air curtains are integrated into the front bumper and the front fog lights have been removed.

The grille is also much larger, with a hexagonal design and a body colored panel that bisects the design and houses the license plate. John Cooper Works variants also get large front air intakes, finished in gloss black. With the Piano Black Exterior option with extended features, MINI drivers also have the chance to add significantly more black accents. LED headlights are standard, as are Union Jack LED taillights. There are also three new colors, Island Blue, Rooftop Grey and Zesty Yellow.

Inside, a slightly new steering wheel sits in front of a 5-inch digital gauge screen, originally seen on the MINI Electric, and a new version of MINI’s version of iDrive is now inside the familiar looking central circle. It measures 8.8-inch in size. On request, steering wheel heating and an adaptive chassis with frequency-selective damping are available. The range of assistance systems is finally being expanded to include a Lane Departure Warning and a Stop & Go function for active cruise control. Also interesting is the new electric parking brake available for some models.

Despite all the new standard equipment upgrades, the Model Year 2022 MINI Hardtops and Convertibles will see only a $500 increase across most trim levels. For the third straight model year, the MINI Cooper SE will not see a price increase and will remain at a with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $29,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.

To highlight the facelifted models, we edited the video below. Make sure to watch and subscribe to our channel.