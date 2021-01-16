In our latest episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, and the very first episode of 2021, Horatiu joins me as we talk about some of the more interesting topics surrounding BMW today, as well as our favorite cars of 2020. This is also our first podcast in this new format. We’ve added video to the podcast now, so you can watch it on YouTube, if you don’t want to just listen to it.

This new episode has some good info in it and we break down some topics that a lot of fans have been discussing over the past few weeks. First of which is the BMW i4 M50, which is a car a lot of fans are curious about. The M50 version of the i4 will be an M Performance version and not a full-on M car. Think BMW M340i and not M3. This means it will be a standard BMW with some slight tuning from the M Division. Still, it will be the first electrified car to get massaged my the folks in Garching.

We also discuss the BMW M550i and how it stacks up against the proper M5. This is a topic that a lot of fans enjoy, as the M550i is a bit of a fan favorite. Not only is it 8/10ths as fast as a BMW M5 but it’s more comfortable, more affordable and easier to live with on a daily basis. So it’s not a cheaper version of the M5 but an entirely different flavor of 5 Series. So it allows customers that want to go fast another, more comfortable option.

Lastly, we discuss our favorite cars of 2020, cars that we drove that really stood out to us. We picked our favorite BMWs and favorite non-BMWs. As the resident contrarian, I drove most of the non-BMWs this past year, so I had a few more cars than Horatiu to choose from. Still, we had some great drives last year, despite the epic cluster-eff that 2020 was.

So have a listen, or a watch, and enjoy. You can expect a podcast episode from us each week and you can find each episode almost anywhere you can find podcasts. So Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon and Radiopublic. As always, let us know what you think about the podcast and ask me any questions you’d like me to answer on it — nico@bmwblog.com