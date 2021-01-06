Maybe it’s because I’m a ’90s kid but Youngtimer cars — cars from the ’80s and ’90s — are among my favorite of all time and I know I’m not alone. After the now-famous “Youngtimer” video of Chris Harris walking through an incredible collection of ’80s and ’90s cars, those eras have become even more popular among enthusiasts than they already were. Which is why we love seeing all of these Youngtimer BMW’s in the new 50 Cent video “Part of the Game”.

As the official song of the upcoming Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, 50 Cent drives around in both an E30 3 Series Convertible and a Dakar Yellow E31 BMW 8 Series. The upcoming series is a prequel to the current Starz series, Power, and is set in the ’90s, hence the cars in this video.

There are a ton of great cars in the video, not just BMWs. There’s a killer Saab 900 Turbo and an A90 Toyota Supra, among several other great ’90s cars. However, the BMWs are the standout, as they’re the cars driven by 50 Cent. The first one he drives, the red E30 Convertible, looks gorgeous on its polished BBS wheels. The E30 Convertible was never a hugely desirable car but for some reason I want one now. Then he drives the E31 8 Series, which is even better. Who doesn’t love a yellow 8 Series?

For the making of the video, the cars were borrowed from BBS Boys, an enthusiast group in Newark, NJ that has an incredible collection of ’80s and ’90s cars. They apparently rent their cars out to movie and music video producers often, which isn’t surprising. If you want to shoot something set in the ’90s and need a modded car, they’re gonna have you covered.

Watch the video and check out 50 Cent driving around in some ’80s and ’90s BMWs.

[Source: The Drive]