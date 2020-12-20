The new 2021 ALPINA XB7 sits at the top of the X7 lineup in the United States. It is arguably the most luxurious and classiest model offered by the Buchloe-based automaker, and it’s an head-turner everywhere it goes. This particular model is painted in the classy Black Sapphire Metallic color which perfectly matches the lines of the XB7. Several automakers have SUVs that are fast and comfy, but what makes the ALPINA XB7 stand out is that it’s actually good to drive. Its steering is really nice for such a bit SUV, its body control is admirable in something that’s so tall and heavy and it has more mechanical grip than anything its size has the right to have.

Powering the ALPINA XB7 is the 4.4 liter BiTurbo engine from the B7 limousine. So it gets the same tuning treatment; bigger twin-scroll turbochargers, upgraded intake and exhaust manifolds, additional water, transmission and oil coolers and a new stainless steel exhaust system. All of that combines to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful ALPINA to date, even if it’s just by a few ponies. According to BMW and ALPINA, the XB7 is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat and can nail the quarter-mile in just 12.6 seconds. The ALPINA XB7 is capable of going past an electronically-limited 180 mph.

The ALPINA XB7 also gets a revised eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox, which has been tuned for both faster responses and smoother shifts. That gearbox is still paired with an xDrive all-wheel drive system but one that’s also been tuned by ALPINA and features an electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential.

Therefore, you can easily play around with the XB7 on the track, especially since the engineers in Buchloe have given the ALPINA XB7 bespoke suspension kinematics and geometries, as well as a two-axle air suspension, to keep all of that weight in check when hustling it around.

There are four standard colors offered by the ALPINA for their XB7 SUV. All of them are included in the base price: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Pythonic Blue and Artic Grey. Then we have two additional colors which come with a price of $1,950: Tanzanite Blue and Ametrin Metallic. Traditional exterior colors ALPINA Blue Metallic and ALPINA Green Metallic will become available at later dates.

Moving inside the cabin, the 2020 ALPINA XB7 is offered with a wide range of trims and leather options:

Extended Merino Leather

Ivory White Extended Merino leather

Coffee Extended Merino Leather

Black Extended Merino Leather

Tartufo Extended Merino Leather

Full Merino Leather ($1,500)

Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino Leather

Ivory White Full Merino Leather

Coffee Full Merino Leather

Black Full Merino Leather

Tartufo Full Merino Leather

ALPINA customers will take advantage of a new wood interior trim, called Walnut Nature Anthracite (Black). An open-pore design with “floating” ALPINA logo affixed, optional Walnut Nature Anthracite joins standard ALPINA Myrtle wood trim and available ALPINA Piano Black trim.

The ALPINA XB7 is priced at $142,295 (including $995 destination), a $41,700 over the $100,595 ask for the BMW X7 M50i.

[Photos: @hendrickbmw @vote4pedrog]